Sports stats



Rochester Knighthawks

Ryan Lanchbury Huge 3 Goal Night in Tough Loss

December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Rochester Knighthawks YouTube Video


It was a 3-Goal, 4-Assist night for Ryan Lanchbury as the Knighthawks fall to the Rush 14-12.
Check out the Rochester Knighthawks Statistics

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...

National Lacrosse League Stories from December 21, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Rochester Knighthawks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central