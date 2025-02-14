Ryan Keenan Nets the Hat Trick

February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Just like a captain does, Ryan Keenan put the Sask Rush on his back with a 3-goal, 4-assist performance over Calgary.

