NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Ryan Keenan Nets the Hat Trick

February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Just like a captain does, Ryan Keenan put the Sask Rush on his back with a 3-goal, 4-assist performance over Calgary.
