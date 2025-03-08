Ryan Benesch Nets Hatty to Power Seals
March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
San Diego Seals YouTube Video
Ryan Benesch turned on the jets in his return to the Seals' lineup! He goes off for a hatty and a pair of assists as San Diego beats Vancouver 13-11.
