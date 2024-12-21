Ryan Benesch Leads San Diego with Four Goals
December 21, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Ryan Benesch led the Seals with 4 goals, but it wasn't enough as they fall to the Swarm 11-8.
