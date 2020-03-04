Rutschman Bobblehead, Fireworks, Float for the Fund, and More in Single-Game Tickets for Homestand #11

7 games equals 7 days of fun as the Shorebirds Single-Game Tickets for homestand #11 are now on sale. This star-studded homestand features a Bobblehead and Hat Giveaway, Fireworks, Float for the Fund, and so much more that you do not want to miss and it's all jam packed into one homestand from August 7 until August 13!

Here is the promotional slate for the Shorebirds eleventh homestand:

August 7, 2020 - The second bobblehead of the year features a fan-favorite from last season as we are featuring an Adley Rutschman Bobblehead Giveaway courtesy of Perdue Foods. You heard it right! The #1 overall 2019 MLB draft pick, #1 ranked prospect for the Orioles, and 2019 Shorebird is now in bobblehead form. Make sure you get to the park early to snatch you up an Adley Rutschman Bobblehead presented by Perdue Foods!

August 8, 2020 - The weekend keeps getting better with Q105 Fireworks and Mountaire Farms Family Night presented by Mountaire Farms on Saturday. Come catch the best fireworks show on Delmarva!

August 9, 2020 - Sunday features Summer Reading Program Day presented by McDonald's of Delmarva. But wait, there's more! Sunday also is our annual Float for the Fund game presented by Georgeo's Italian Ice & Mug Root Beer where you can come to the park and get an ice cold root beer float while enjoying some Shorebirds baseball.

It's also a Sunday Funday featuring a Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday and Kid's Run the Bases after the game presented by Chili's Bar and Grill

August 10, 2020 - Start the week off right with a 47 ABC $3 Buck Monday presented by Wicomico Heating and Air Conditioning at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Fans can buy $3 upper reserved tickets, $3 hot dogs, and $3 Pepsi products.

August 11, 2020 - It's a "Wag Your Tail Tuesday" presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies where you can bring your favorite pup to the ballpark for the Shorebirds game!

August 12, 2020 - It's a Silver Slugger Wednesday presented by Peninsula Home Care.

August 13, 2020 - It's a Maryland Pride Thursday and we are giving away Shorebirds Maryland Pride Bucket Hats presented by Spicer Bros. Construction, INC. Make sure you get to the park early to snatch you up one of these limited quantity Bucket Hats!

To get single-game tickets for the Shorebirds eleventh homestand of 2020, please click -- BUY TICKETS NOW!

Please note that all single-game tickets are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY and can be purchased by clicking the button below. Additionally, the delivery for all online ticket purchases prior to March 12th will be Print at Home/Mobile Ticket.

We hope you are as excited for the 2020 Shorebirds season as we are and we can't wait to have you at Arthur W. Perdue stadium this season for another amazing year.

