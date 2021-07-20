Rutledge and Cornell Join FredNats, Romero Ends Rehab

SALEM, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday a series of roster moves that impact the Fredericksburg Nationals. Right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge and outfielder Zach Cornell have joined the club, and left-handed pitcher Seth Romero has ended his rehab from Triple-A Rochester and had his option transferred to Double-A Harrisburg.

Rutledge, 22, was the Nationals' first round selection in the 2019 Draft out of San Jacinto Junior College. He participated in the Nationals alternate site camp in Fredericksburg in 2020, and began the 2021 season with the Advanced-A Wilmington Blue Rocks. He went 0-3 with a 12.66 earned run average in four starts before being placed on the injured list on June 2. He was sent on a rehab assignment to the FCL Nationals on July 9, going 0-1 with a 7.36 earned run average in two starts spanning 3.2 innings. No longer on a rehab assignment, he will wear uniform number 35 for the FredNats and is scheduled to make his debut on Friday night in Salem.

Cornell, 23, began the season on the Fredericksburg roster and went 1-for-14 in six games before he was transferred to the FCL Nationals roster on May 14. He played in nine games since the start of the FCL season, batting .276 (8-for-29) with an OPS of .812. Cornell will wear uniform number 38.

Romero, 25, made three starts on his rehab assignment to Fredericksburg. He held a 2.79 earned run average, allowing three earned runs on 15 hits in 9.2 innings while striking out 14. Upon activation from the Triple-A injured list, he was sent to Double-A Harrisburg.

In addition, right-handed pitcher Amos Willingham has changed his uniform number to 23.

The Fredericksburg active roster currently stands at 30 players.

