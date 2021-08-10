Rutledge Activated from Injured List, Vann Joins FredNats

August 10, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Washington Nationals announced on Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Jackson Rutledge has been activated from the Fredericksburg injured list, and left-handed pitcher Christian Vann has joined the FredNats from the FCL Nationals.

Rutledge, 22, was placed on the injured list retroactive to August 2 with a blister on his pitching hand. He is 1-1 with a 6.75 earned run average in two starts for the FredNats this season. He is scheduled to pitch Tuesday's series opener against Salem, as well as the series finale on Sunday night.

Vann, 25, began the 2021 season in Advanced-A Wilmington and went 3-1 with an 8.31 earned run average in 21.2 relief innings for the Blue Rocks. He was transferred to the FCL on July 13, and allowed only two hits over 7.0 scoreless innings in the Complex League. The 25th round selection in the 2018 Draft out of Mercer, Vann will wear number 24 with the FredNats.

The active roster currently stands at 29.

The Fredericksburg Nationals begin a six-game homestand against the Salem Red Sox on Tuesday night. First pitch from FredNats Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05. Fans can listen live to a free radio broadcast on the FredNats Baseball Network, or watch Fredericksburg's live video broadcast with a subscription to MiLB.tv.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They are playing their inaugural 2021 season at the brand new, state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

• Discuss this story on the Low-A East League message board...





Low-A East League Stories from August 10, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.