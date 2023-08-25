Rushing Homers and Loons' Pitching K's 14 in 6-1 Win

August 25, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release







Midland, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (69-47) (24-27) posted four runs in the opening inning and struck out 14 Fort Wayne TinCaps (60-57) (28-23) in a 6-1 win on a 77-degree partly cloudy Friday night at Dow Diamond.

Dalton Rushing was without a hit since July 22nd and broke his 0-for-37 slump in grand style with a three-run home run in the first inning. Yeiner Fernandez and Griffin Lockwood-Powell were plated by the Dodgers No. 1 prospect. Lockwood-Powell singled home Chris Alleyne for the first run. The 25-year-old has driven in 11 runs in the last six games.

Justin Wrobleski started for the Loons and attained seven strikeouts for the third time this season. The Dodgers No. 21 prospect gave up only two hits. Lucas Dunn singled to lead off the third, stole second base, and advanced to third on an error. Dunn was plated by a groundout.

After two walks to begin the fourth inning, Wrobleski struck out Carlos Luis in a nine-pitch battle. Christian Suarez took over from there and induced a 6-4-3 double play.

The Loons bullpen dominated the night. Five different pitchers threw with no runs gained. Suarez tossed a clean fifth and earned his sixth win. The left-hander made his 39th appearance he and Michael Hobbs, who spun a 1-2-3 ninth inning are tied for the team lead.

Reinaldo De Paula struck out the side in the sixth inning, and Juan Morillo needed just 10 pitches in the seventh inning, helped by a sliding Kenneth Betancourt catch in foul territory. Ronan Kopp threw in a second straight game, the Dodgers No. 17 prospect hurled a clean eighth inning.

Great Lakes' two other runs came from a Taylor Young RBI double in the second inning and Damon Keith's sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. The Loons wore their Los Pepinillos Picantes del Norte uniforms and went 2-1 wearing them this season.

With a 2-1 series lead Great Lakes and Fort Wayne will play two tomorrow Saturday, August 26th. The first pitch of game one is at 5:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.