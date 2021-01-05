"RushÃ¢ÂÂ to be Formally Introduced with Veteran on Saturday Night

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, invite you to see our team dog, "Rush", be formally introduced with the veteran he will serve during the first intermission of our "Local Heroes Night" game, presented by Vitalant, against the Allen Americans on Saturday, January 9th.

Early in the 2019-20 season, the Rush organization adopted a red labrador puppy, aptly named "Rush", from Turkey Creek Labradors, with the goal of developing him into a service dog for a South Dakota veteran. The team partnered with South Dakota Canine Center to train "Rush" to ensure he would be able to fully serve the needs of his veteran as a service dog. Regarding the veteran, the Rush organization reached out to long-time community partner, Mission 22, to help identify a South Dakota veteran who was in need of and qualified for a service dog. Mission 22 is a non-profit organization dedicated to healing America's veterans.

"Rush" was provided outstanding veterinary care throughout the last season thanks to our partners at Canyon Lake Veterinary Hospital. To ensure he was well-fed and supplied with fun toys, the team welcomed Healthy Paws into the Rush family as well.

"I am beyond excited that we are about to see this project come to fruition. We could not have done this without all of our partners, from Turkey Creek Labradors providing us with 'Rush', Canyon Lake Veterinary Hospital providing top notch healthcare, Healthy Paws to supply him with food and toys, South Dakota Canine Center with first class training and preparation for his service, and Mission 22 for identifying a family man and veteran in need," said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Hockey and the Rush. "Our goal from day one was to help a person in need, and what a better way to do that than to identify a local candidate from South Dakota, who also happened to serve in the United States Military. We're thankful as well that this outstanding individual plans to remain involved with the Rush organization, so we still get to see our little buddy at games and around the community. I'm beyond proud of our staff for coming together to take care of 'Rush' and make him a part of our family, and I can't wait to see 'Rush' make a major impact in our candidate's life."

On behalf of "Rush's" veteran partner, we kindly ask that, because "Rush" is an active service animal wearing a designated service vest, if you see him at the game on Saturday night to please refrain from approaching "Rush" to pet him.

For media inquiries surrounding "Rush" and his formal introduction with his veteran partner, contact Mark Binetti, Senior Director of Communications/Broadcaster via email at mark@rapidcityrush.com. To purchase tickets for "Local Heroes Night" on Saturday, January 9th, against the Allen Americans, click HERE. The formal introduction of "Rush" and his veteran will take place during the first intermission of the series finale against Allen.

The Rush begin an eight-game homestand this week against the archrival Allen Americans. Puck drop for all three games on Wednesday, January 6th, Friday, January 8th and Saturday, January 9th, is slated for 7:05 p.m. MDT. Friday night's game celebrates the birthday of our lovable mascot, Nugget, presented by Black Hills Energy! Mascot friends of his from all over will help celebrate the occasion with fun, interactive activities for all children in attendance. Don't forget to help us salute our front-line workers and local heroes during Saturday's series finale and "Local Heroes Night", presented by Vitalant. Without their sacrifice and dedication during the Covid-19 pandemic, our season would not be possible.

