Rush Defeat Roughnecks 16-13 in Calgary

February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video







Buoyed by 10 different goal scorers, the Saskatchewan Rush take the Battle of the Prairies 16-13 over Calgary.

