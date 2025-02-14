Sports stats



NLL Saskatchewan Rush

Rush Defeat Roughnecks 16-13 in Calgary

February 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buoyed by 10 different goal scorers, the Saskatchewan Rush take the Battle of the Prairies 16-13 over Calgary.
