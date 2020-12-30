Rush Announce Inaugural "Rodeo NightÃ¢ÂÂ on January 23rd

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced that the team's inaugural "Rodeo Night" will take place on Saturday, January 23rd, against the rival Utah Grizzlies.

For the first time in Rush history, the team will host "Rodeo Night", honoring the official state sport of South Dakota. Additionally, the game serves as the Rush's way of helping salute the Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo and Rodeo Rapid City, which are set to begin in the week after.

The evening starts at 4 p.m. MDT with the opening of the Cowboy Bar, located in Rushmore Plaza Civic Center down the corridor from the entrance to the Singh Contracting Club Level. There, a "meet-and-greet" with present and past rodeo champions and rodeo queens will take place, beginning at 5:30 p.m. MDT. Attendees to the "meet-and-greet" will be revealed at a later date.

During the first intermission, the team will honor top-ranked professional cowboys and cowgirls from the state of South Dakota. Throughout the game, the Rush players will wear a specialty jersey that will be auctioned off following the Saturday night contest. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation.

"Rodeo is a major cultural centerpiece of not just Rapid City, but the entire state of South Dakota. Our organization is excited to bring together two great sports for one amazing night for our community," said Todd Mackin, President of Spire Hockey and the Rush. "We look forward to honoring the accomplishments of all the cowboys, cowgirls, and rodeo queens in attendance. We can't thank Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, Ron Jefferies and his staff, as well as the Sutton Family and Rodeo Rapid City enough for helping us put this night together."

Fans can purchase their tickets for "Rodeo Night" with the "Rodeo Hat Trick". It gives fans a ticket to the "Rodeo Night" hockey game for any seat in the ice arena (except club level and glass seats), a ticket to "Broncs for Breakfast" on Wednesday, February 3rd, at James Kjerstad Events Center at the Central States Fairgrounds at 10:00 a.m. MDT, and a ticket to Rodeo Rapid City PRCA Rodeo & Freestyle Bullfights presented by Butler on Thursday, February 4th. The entire package costs $45. Fans can purchase the "Rodeo Hat Trick" online, or at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Ice Arena Box Office beginning Monday, January 4th, at 10:00 a.m. MDT.

"With everything that has gone on this year, we are excited that hockey and Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo and Rodeo Rapid City are working together to make exciting events for our community," says Craig Baltzer, Executive Director of the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, future home of The Monument. "This will be a fun game for everybody to enjoy and then get the chance to enjoy a rodeo and some broncs."

"We jumped on the idea of pairing up Rush hockey tickets with a rodeo," says Steve Sutton, Rodeo Rapid City. "Our goal is to bring more and new people to enjoy the rodeo that won best Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year in 2020. We work hard and we know that the Rapid City Rush work hard as well to bring the best entertainment to Rapid City."

The Rapid City Rush would like to thank Ron Jeffries and his staff at the Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo, Rushmore Plaza Civic Center, and Rodeo Rapid City in conjunction with the Sutton Family for all their support in helping make this specialty night a reality!

The Rush embark on the back-end of their five-game road trip against the Utah Grizzlies for a "three-in-three" series this week. Puck drop for the rivals New Year's Eve clash on Thursday, December 31st, is slated for 5:00 p.m. MDT. The final two games on New Year's Day, Friday, January 1st, and Saturday's finale on January 2nd are slated for 7:10 p.m. MDT puck drops at the Maverik Center.

