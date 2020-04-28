Rush Announce 2020-21 Home Schedule

(RAPID CITY, SD) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced the team's 36-game home schedule for the 2020-21 ECHL season, the team's 13th on ice.

The Rush's full 72-game schedule for the 2020-21 Season, in addition to the team's 2020-21 Promotional Schedule, will be announced at a later date.

Notes and numbers about the 2020-21 home schedule:

The Rush commence their home schedule with a five-game home stand. Opening weekend at Rushmore Plaza Civic Center is slated for Friday, October 23rd and Saturday, October 24th against the Utah Grizzlies. This marks back-to-back seasons with the Rush opening their home schedule against Utah. The Rush conclude their opening five-game home stand with a three-game series against the Kansas City Mavericks on Wednesday, October 28th, Friday, October 30th, and Saturday, October 31st.

November features two three-game series: the first is against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, November 11th, Friday, November 13th, and Saturday, November 14th. The second features the Rush taking on the Idaho Steelheads during Thanksgiving Week on Wednesday, November 25th, Friday, November 27th, and Saturday, November 28th.

The Rush open December at home against the Tulsa Oilers in a three-game series on Wednesday, December 2nd, Friday, December 4th, and Saturday, December 5th. The team returns from both a lengthy road trip and the Christmas Holiday Break (December 23rd-25th) for their final two home games of the 2020 calendar year against the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday, December 26th, and Sunday, December 27th.

In January 2021, the Rush will welcome the Brampton Beast back to the Black Hills for the first time since November 2017. The Rush and Beast will play in a three-game series on Wednesday, January 6th, Friday, January 8th, and Saturday, January 9th. Following the ECHL's All-Star Break, the Rush host the Allen Americans for a pair of matchups on Friday, January 22nd, and Saturday, January 23rd.

Of five games to be played in February on home ice, three come in a series against the Kalamazoo Wings on Wednesday, February 17th, Friday, February 19th, and Saturday, February 20th. The series against the Wings marks the third, fourth, and fifth all-time meetings in team history between the two clubs, and the first three ever in Rapid City.

For a second straight season, the Rush will have an eight-game homestand from March 5th to March 20th. In that timespan, the Rush will host the Utah Grizzlies in a "three-in-three" from Friday, March 5th to Sunday, March 7th, the Wichita Thunder in a "three-in-three" from Friday, March 12th to Sunday, March 14th, and the Tulsa Oilers in a pair of games on Friday, March 19th and Saturday, March 20th. The team will finish its home slate in a pair of matchups on Friday, April 2nd, and Saturday, April 3rd against the Idaho Steelheads before concluding the season on the road.

The Sunday contest on December 27th will begin with a 7:05 p.m. puck drop. Additionally, the Rush will host its Fourth Annual "School Day Game" on Wednesday, February 17th, in their series-opener against the Kalamazoo Wings. The game features our third-ever morning start time, with puck drop slated for 10:35 a.m.

Of the 36 home games in the 2020-21 ECHL season, 27 will be played on Friday and Saturday nights, with 13 coming on Fridays and 14 on Saturdays. The remaining nine home games fall on Wednesdays (6) and Sundays (3). Unless otherwise specified, all Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday games will begin with 7:05 p.m. MDT puck drops, while Sunday games will start with 4:05 p.m. MDT. ALL DATES AND TIMES ARE SUBJECT TO CHANGE.

All but six home games are against Mountain Division opponents. Below is a breakdown of the home opponents of the Rush:

Utah Grizzlies - 7 games

Idaho Steelheads - 5 games

Allen Americans - 5 games

Tulsa Oilers - 5 games

Kansas City Mavericks - 5 games

Wichita Thunder - 3 games

Brampton Beast* - 3 games

Kalamazoo Wings* - 3 games

*-indicates non-divisional opponent

Below is the 2020-21 Rapid City Rush home schedule:

OCTOBER (5 Games)

Friday, October 23rd vs Utah Grizzlies (HOME OPENER)

Saturday, October 24th vs Utah Grizzlies

Wednesday, October 28th vs Kansas City Mavericks

Friday, October 30th vs Kansas City Mavericks

Saturday, October 31st vs Kansas City Mavericks

NOVEMBER (6 Games)

Wednesday, November 11th vs Allen Americans

Friday, November 13th vs Allen Americans

Saturday, November 14th vs Allen Americans

Wednesday, November 25th vs Idaho Steelheads (Thanksgiving Week)

Friday, November 27th vs Idaho Steelheads (Thanksgiving Week)

Saturday, November 28th vs Idaho Steelheads (Thanksgiving Week)

DECEMBER (5 Games)

Wednesday, December 2nd vs Tulsa Oilers

Friday, December 4th vs Tulsa Oilers

Saturday, December 5th vs Tulsa Oilers