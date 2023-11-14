Run Through Holiday Lights at 4th Annual Mason's Jingle Jog

November 14, 2023 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, SC - The Columbia Fireflies today announced the return of their annual 5K race and walk, Mason's Jingle Jog. For the first time the race will take place at night, 6:30 pm on December 5, with runners and walkers winding their way through Fireflies Holiday Lights at Segra Park, running through the BullStreet District, before finally finishing the 5K course on field within the lights.

Mason's Jingle Jog runners and their family and friends will have exclusive access to Fireflies Holiday Lights from 6 pm to 7:00 pm, before gates open to the public for the remainder of the evening.

The registration fee for the race is $55 and includes entry to the race, a bib, a long-sleeve neon dry-fit shirt and a ticket to the Fireflies Holiday Lights for December 5. After registering for the race, runners can pick-up their bibs from Strictly Running. Fans can register for the race through Strictly Running online here.

There will be six age brackets: 19-and-under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59 and 60+, and the top two male and female finishers in each bracket will win a prize. The top overall male and female finisher will receive a prize of two 14-game ticket packages for the Fireflies 2024 season.

For more information about Fireflies Holiday Lights, happening at Segra Park November 16-December 31, visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from November 14, 2023

Run Through Holiday Lights at 4th Annual Mason's Jingle Jog - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.