Rumble Returns to Peoria

January 14, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release





Peoria, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced earlier today that the club has signed defenseman Brandon Rumble to a standard professional contract (SPC).

Rumble, 27, begins another tour of duty with Peoria after spending the bulk of last season in the ECHL, mostly with the Norfolk Admirals. The Ottawa, ONT native began the 2019-20 campaign with Norfolk, registering three assists in 15 games.

Before the ECHL, Rumble skated in 60 games with the Rivermen during the 2017-18 season, including playoffs. He logged 21 assists and was a +19. Brandon began the following year with the Rivermen, playing in 10 games before being dealt to Pensacola, where he skated in two games prior to his call-up to the ECHL.

The Peoria Rivermen return home Thursday night to open up a five game homestand, beginning with three games in four nights against the Pensacola Ice Flyers.

Group, single game, and season tickets for Peoria's 38th season of professional hockey presented by Midwest Orthopaedic Center are on sale at the Toyota Box Office in the Peoria Civic Center, at the Rivermen office, located at 201 S.W. Jefferson Street, or over the phone at (309) 676-1040.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from January 14, 2020

Rumble Returns to Peoria - Peoria Rivermen

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.