Rumble Ponies to Host Seasonal Job Fair on February 10 at Mirabito Stadium
January 25, 2024 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, will host a seasonal job fair at Mirabito Stadium on Saturday, February 10from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
The Rumble Ponies are searching for talented team members to fill a variety of part time and seasonal positions for the upcoming 2024 season, which runs from April to September.
Open interviews will be held on-site, and candidates are encouraged to bring a resume and arrive ready to discuss their previous experience and qualifications. The ideal candidate must be available to work nights, weekends, and holidays during the spring and summer months. Applicants must be 16 years of age or older and have proper identification, including working papers (if applicable).
The job fair will be held inside the Administrative Offices and The Armory Team Store presented by Lourdes at Mirabito Stadium.
Available positions include:
Bat boys and girls
Box office and ticket sales
Cleaning and maintenance
Concessions team members
Fan engagement associates
Game day production members
Grounds crew members
Mascots
Parking lot attendants
Team Store/Funn Zone associates
Ushers
For more information on the Job Fair and potential opportunities click on the link below:
https://www.milb.com/binghamton/team/employmentopportunities
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies open the season at Mirabito Stadium against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Double-A Affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) on Friday, April 5 at 6:35 p.m.
