Rumble Ponies Season Postponed Until at Least May 10

Binghamton, NY - The Rumble Ponies in accordance with CDC guidelines and the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball, have postponed all Home Games before May 10.

We will continue to work with state, county, and local officials as well as the health experts to monitor this ever evolving situation. As soon as any updates in regards to baseball being played at NYSEG Stadium can be made we will update fans through social media and team website.

"Our first priority is the safety and well-being of our fans, staff, players, and coaches. Although we are saddened to postpone the first 17 games of the 2020 season, we understand the severity of the situation and look forward to providing a safe and healthy fan experience once we are able to play baseball at NYSEG Stadium," said John "JB" Bayne.

Any ticket purchased for a game before May 10th will be treated as a rain check and will be redeemable for any 2020 Regular Season Home Game (excluding July 4th). Tickets will be exchangeable once the Box Office opens back up.

Our staff remains working remotely, but are accessible through email. For all general inquiries, please email info@bingrp.com.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets. For more information follow along with the Ponies on Facebook facebook.com/RumblePoniesBB, or on Twitter at @RumblePoniesBB.

