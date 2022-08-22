Rumble Ponies RHP Jesus Vargas Named MiLB Pitcher of the Week

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are proud to announce that RHP Jesus Vargas has been named MiLB Pitcher of the Week for the Eastern League for the Week of August 15-21.

Vargas in the month of August has not allowed a run in four appearances, issuing only one walk and striking out 14 over 13.2 innings pitched. Making the start this past Sunday at Richmond, Vargas allowed just one hit over four innings with one walk and five strikeouts in a 6-5 Rumble Ponies win. In the series opener on Tuesday, Vargas pitched three innings of relief with no walks and five strikeouts in an 8-2 Binghamton victory. On August 3rd against Somerset, Vargas allowed just one hit over six innings of relief earning the win.

Vargas is the second Rumble Ponies player to earn MiLB recognition this year as Brett Baty was named MiLB Player of the Month for July. The 24-year-old right hander was signed by the Mets as a minor league free agent in December 2021.

