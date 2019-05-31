Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Rumble Ponies (30-18) vs. Portland Sea Dogs (16-34)

(30-18), 1st Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

PORTLAND SEA DOGS

(16-34), 6th Eastern Division

(Boston Red Sox)

Friday May 31, 2019 - 7:05PM

NYSEG Stadium- Binghamton, NY

LHP Anthony Kay (6-2, 1.28ERA) vs. RHP Tanner Houck (4-4, 5.08 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies open up a 4-game series over the Portland Sea Dogs at NYSEG Stadium. The series opens tonight, with a doubleheader being played tomorrow, and the series finale on Sunday afternoon.

SWEEP AT THE DIAMOND: The Rumble Ponies took a short three-game road trip to Richmond and swept the Flying Squirrels in a three-game series. Down to their final strike on Tuesday and Wednesday night, the Ponies came back to win in 10 innings (2-1 and 9-5). Last night, the Ponies used a five-run 7th to beat the Squirrels 9-5.

KAY DAY: Ponies LHP Anthony Kay makes the start for the Rumble Ponies tonight. Kay is 6-2 with an Eastern League low 1.28 ERA. He goes for his 6th straight win tonight. Hitters are also batting an EL low .146 against him.

KAY AGAINST THE SEA DOGS: It marks Kay's second start of the year against Portland. Kay pitched on May 2nd at Hadlock Field, allowing two this over five and two thirds scoreless frames. Kay is coming off facing Trenton this past Sunday, in which eh allowed 2 unearned runs over five and two thirds, walking three and striking out four.

HIGH-WATER MARK: The Ponies are now a season-high 12 games over .500 and have moved to 21- 8 on the road,. They are also 11-3 in series openers in 2019.

PONIES QUITE FAMILIAR WITH PORTLAND: This is the third series of the year between the two teams. The last time these two teams played the Ponies took four of six games at Hadlock Field (5/2-5/5), in a series that included two doubleheaders. In their first series at NYSEG Stadium...the Sea Dogs won two of three (4/25-4/27)

KRIZAN ON A TEAR: Jason Krizan is hitting .333 over his last 10 games with four homers and 15 RBI. Prior to that (4/4 - 5/18) Krizan was hitting .129 with0 homers and 4 RBI.

MS 4 MS: Yesterday, the Rumble Ponies wore Orange "MS 4 MS" shirts during batting practice to raise awareness for Multiple Sclerosis on World MS Day. They also wore orange socks during the game, and will do the same. for tomorrow's doubleheader. Ponies outfielder Dario Pizzano is an ambassador for the MS 4 MS foundation, as his mother bravely battles the disease. "MS 4 MS" stands for "Mission Stadiums for Multiple Sclerosis".

WORLD CUP NIGHT: It is "World Cup Night" at NYSEG Stadium this evening. Two-time World Cup Champion and Two-Time Olympic Gold Medalist Kristine Lilly is in attendance and signing autographs for fans. The 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off on June 7th from France.

COMING UP: Saturday's doubleheader against the Sea Dogs begins at 5:35PM.

