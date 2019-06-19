Rumble Ponies Game Notes: GM 64 Rumble Ponies at New Hampshire Fisher Cats - 6:35PM

June 19, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(0-0), Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

NEW HAMPSHIRE FISHER CATS

(0-0), Eastern Division

(Toronto Blue Jays)

Wednesday June 19, 2019- 6:35 PM

Northeast Delta Dental Stadium- Manchester, NH

RHP Mickey Jannis (2-1, 3.41 ERA) vs. LHP Zach Logue (3-3, 3.33 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies continue their three-game road trip against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in Manchester, NH.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies snapped a four-game skid with a 6-3 win over the Fisher Cats in the series-opener Tuesday night. David Thompson and Andres Gimenez finished with three hits. Patrick Mazeika had three RBI and Will Toffey hit a two-run homer off the foul pole in left. It also snaps a four-game skid against the Fisher Cats.

PETEY'S DOMINANCE: Ponies lefty David Peterson went a season-long seven innings allowing 2 runs on 9 hits with 0 walks and 6 strikeouts. It's Peterson's first win since May 21. The Ponies are 9-3 in Peterson's starts and he has not lost since April 29.

FIRST RUMBLE PONIES PLAYER TO THE MAJORS: Last night former Rumble Ponies reliever Stephen Nogosek was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse to the New York Mets! Nogosek is the first Rumble Ponies player this year to be promoted to the majors! "No-go" spent part of 2018 and 2019 with Binghamton. This year with the Ponies he had a 0.95 ERA in 11 outings. With Syracuse, he had not allowed an earned run over 12.2 innings.

CONGRATULATIONS TO THE THUNDER!: The Trenton Thunder (Yankees double-a affiliate) won the Eastern Division first half title last night.

RUMBLIN ON THE ROAD: With last night's win, the Ponies finished the first half with an Eastern League best 24-12 mark on the road .

THREE'S A COMPANY FOR THOMPSON: Last night David Thompson had his third three-hit game since joining the Ponies on May 31st. Overall he is hitting .340 with Binghamton.

SANCHEZ HITTING STREAK: Ali Sanchez is currently on an 8--game hitting streak. During the hitting streak, Sanchez is hitting .370 (10-27) with four RBI and four runs scored.

HOME COOKING: The Ponies are in the middle of a stretch where they are playing 13 of 16 games at NYSEG Stadium. So far they are 1-4 (1-2 against Trenton, 0-2 vs. Altoona) . After these three games in Manchester they return home to face Richmond followed by a five-game series vs. Erie .

THIS SEASON AGAINST THE FISHER CATS: This is the fourth series these two teams have played against each other. Thus far, the Ponies are 4-6 against the Fisher Cats.

SPEED KILLS: The Rumble Ponies were 3-3 stealing bases last night. David Thompson and Barrett Barnes stole bases as part of a 2-run third, and Andres Gimenez stole a base in the sixth. Patrick Mazeika also threw out both Fisher Cats runners who attempted to steal.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 19, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.