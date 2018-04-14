Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #8 - Rumble Ponies (3-4) at Sea Dogs (2-5)

April 14, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"My feeling is that when you're managing a baseball team, you have to pick the right people to play and then pray a lot." - Robin Roberts

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(3-4), 3rd Eastern Division, 2.5 GB

(New York Mets)

Portland Sea Dogs

(2-5), 5th Eastern Division, 3.5 GB

(Boston Red Sox)

Saturday, April 14, 2018 - 1:00 PM

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

RHP Nabil Crismatt (1-0, 0.00) vs. RHP Mike Shawaryn (0-1, 3.86)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

SEA DOGS STRETCH PONIES LOSING STREAK: Binghamton lost their fourth straight game Friday night at Hadlock Field, edged by Portland, 4-2. The Sea Dogs plated all four of their runs in the first three innings, while the Rumble Ponies only runs came courtesy of a Peter Alonso home run.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Nabil Crismatt makes his second start of the season and second against Portland. Last week at NYSEG Stadium, Crismatt allowed a leadoff double to Cole Sturgeon before twirling six hitless innings without allowing a run. He would set down 18 of the final 19 Sea Dogs and earn his first Double-A win.

ALONZO GOES GONZO: Rumble Ponies 1B Peter Alonso launched a third-inning two-run blast on Friday night, his third home run of the season. Last season, Alonso hit 16 HR in 82 games with St. Lucie (High-A), but did not hit his third home run until June 19, his 23rd game. He has a hit in six of the Rumble Ponies seven games.

GERSON STAYS HOT: Reliever Gerson Bautista pitched two more scoreless innings on Friday night and has not allowed a run in three appearances this season. In five innings he's faced 17 batters and struck out 11.

SNAP OUT OF IT: After starting 2018 with three straight wins, the Rumble Ponies have dropped four consecutive contests. The last time Binghamton lost four in a row was July 19-22, 2017.

AND THE WHIFF: Nabil Crismatt struck out nine Sea Dogs in his 2018 debut on April 8. The righty has reached double-figures in strikeouts five times, notching a career-best 13 in a game with St. Lucie (High-A) last year.

THE PRESERVERS: The Binghamton bullpen has stood tall despite heavy use over the last two games. Between the 4-0 loss to Akron on April 11 and 4-2 loss to Portland on April 13, the Rumble Ponies relievers tossed 11 innings of shutout baseball. They coughed up just two hits, two walks, while striking out 15.

STARTERS ON THE HOOK: Rumble Ponies starting pitchers have been slapped with the loss in four straight games. Marcos Molina, Joseph Shaw, Daniel Zamora, and Andrew Church have been hit with the 'L' during the skid. All four pitchers allowed four earned runs and walked at least one.

AVOIDING THE FIFTH: A loss today would stretch Binghamton's losing streak to five games. Binghamton has not dropped that many games in a row since they lost six straight to end the 2014 regular season (August 27 - September 1, 2014). The B-Mets followed the losing streak by winning the Eastern League championship that year.

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies wrap up their three-game set with the Sea Dogs on Saturday afternoon. RHP Marcos Molina is slated to get the ball for Binghamton against Portland LHP Kyle Hart.

