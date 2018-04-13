Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game #7 - Rumble Ponies (3-3) at Sea Dogs (1-5)

April 13, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





"Friendships are forgotten when the game begins." - Alvin Dark

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(3-3), 2nd Eastern Division, 2.5 GB

(New York Mets)

Portland Sea Dogs

(1-5), 5th Eastern Division, 4.5 GB

(Boston Red Sox)

Friday, April 13, 2018 - 6:00 PM

Hadlock Field - Portland, ME

RHP Andrew Church (0-0, 4.15) vs. LHP Drew Pomeranz (0-0, ---)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

RUBBERDUCKS SWEEP PONIES: Just four days after the Rumble Ponies completed the three-game sweep of the Sea Dogs, the RubberDucks finished a sweep of the Rumble Ponies. Akron's 4-0 win Wednesday at NYSEG Stadium was accentuated by RubberDucks pitching, which allowed just three hits, none after the third inning.

BINGHAMTON STARTER: RHP Andrew Church gears up for his second start of the 2018 season and second against Portland. In the second game of the season on April 7, Church gave up two runs over 4.1 innings in a no-decision. The Rumble Ponies won the game 5-3. This season marks the first time the 23-year-old has opened a year on a Double-A roster.

MAJOR LEAGUE COMPETITION: The Sea Dogs are slated to send LHP Drew Pomeranz to the mound as part of his Major League rehab. The 29-year-old walked six batters over 4.1 innings earlier in the week at Pawtucket (BOS: AAA). Pomeranz was placed on the 10-day disabled list in Spring Training with a flexor strain in his left forearm.

STRONG LIKE BULL-PEN: Three Rumble Ponies relievers combined to toss seven hitless innings in

relief of LHP Daniel Zamora Wednesday night. Drew Smith, Tyler Bashlor, and Adonis Uceta held Akron scoreless, striking out eight with two walks. The Binghamton bullpen has whiffed 33 batters in 24.2 innings pitched this season. Gerson Bautista leads the charge with 8 K in 10.0 IP.

ELIGIBLE BASHLOR: Following his two-innings of shutout baseball on Wednesday, the right-handed reliever stretched his Double-A scoreless streak to 18.2 innings. Bashlor has appeared in 14 Double-A games, dating back to the 2017 season, without allowing a run.

OFFENSIVE WOES: Binghamton (.180) and Portland (.186) rank at the bottom of the Eastern League in batting. Rumble Ponies hitters failed to plate any runs against Akron starting pitching, striking out 19 times and collecting just 10 hits. Portland, meanwhile, mustered only five runs in their three-game series at Reading.

YOU AGAIN: Binghamton and Portland meet again, despite opening the season with a three-game series at NYSEG Stadium. The Rumble Ponies and Sea Dogs will meet a season-high 23 times this season, with the next 12 games at Hadlock Field. The series returns to the Southern Tier on July 16.

PISTOL PETE: Ponies 1B Peter Alonso finished 0-for-4 on Wednesday night, his first hitless game of the season. Through the first five games, Alonso had been 8-for-18 (.444) with 2 HR, 3 doubles, & 4 RBI

UP NEXT: The Rumble Ponies continue their first road trip of the season on Saturday afternoon against the Sea Dogs. RHP Nabil Crismatt makes his second start of 2018 against RHP Mike Shawaryn. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 PM at Hadlock Field.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 13, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.