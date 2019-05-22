Rumble Ponies Game Notes: Game 41 Rumble Ponies (25-15) at Bowie Baysox (16-28) - 11:05AM

May 22, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release





Binghamton Rumble Ponies

(25-15), 1st Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

BOWIE BAYSOX

(16-28), 6TH Eastern Division

(Baltimore Orioles)

Wednesday May 22, 2019 - 11:05AM

Prince George's Stadium - Bowie, MD

RHP Harol Gonzalez (3-0, 3.48ERA) vs. LHP Bruce Zimmerman (1-1, 2.61 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

THIS MORNING The Rumble Ponies conclude their three-game series with the Bowie Baysox in Bowie, MD... The Rumble Ponies are going for the three-game sweep after winning Monday night's opener 3-0 and yesterday's game 7-3.

KRIZAN CRUSHING IT: Jason Krizan hit two homers in Tuesday night's win, finishing with a season-high 5 RBI. Krizan hit a 2-run homer in the fourth inning and a 3-run blast in the fifth inning.

PETERSON BACK IN THE WIN COLUMN: Last night's starter LHP David Peterson did not surrender an earned run over five innings, getting his first win since April 23rd as he goes to 2-2 on the year...Peterson went 5 frames allowing only 3 hits, walking two and striking out eight.

PONIES PILING UP WINS: With the Ponies fourth straight win Tuesday, they are now a season-high 10 games over .500 (25-15). With a win today, they would tie a season-high with five straight victories.

MAZEIKA NAMED EL PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Ponies first basemen/catcher Patrick Mazeika was named the Eastern League's Player of the Week Monday. In the week spanning 5/13 - 5/19 Mazeika hit .333 (9-for-27) with four doubles, four home runs, 15 RBI's, seven runs scored, two walks, and a .926 slugging percentage.

TEJADA JOINS PONIES: With Arismendy Alcantara promoted to Triple-A Syracuse, Ruben Tejada was added from the Brooklyn roster. In his Binghamton debut Tuesday night, Tejada was 2-5, with an RBI single in the 3rd inning. Tejada spent six seasons with the New York Mets and also spent a year with the Baltimore Orioles. In addition, Tejada spent last year with the Orioles Triple-A affiliate in Norfolk. He signed a minor-league contract with the Mets in March.

PONIES STARTING PITCHING: Today's starter Harol Gonzalez has already pitched a combined no-hitter on 5/8 @ Harrisburg, the first Binghamton no-hitter in nearly 13 years. Gonzalez was named EL Pitcher of the Week for his efforts. Thus far in the series, Ponies starters (Anthony Kay and David Peterson) have not allowed a single earned run.

COMING UP: The Rumble Ponies have a day-off Thursday and will open up a four-game Memorial Day weekend wrap-around series against the Trenton Thunder beginning Friday Evening.

GETTING IN TOUCH: Please email Jacob Wilkins with all media requests: Jacob@bingrp.com...also follow the Rumble Ponies on twitter @RumblePoniesBB.

