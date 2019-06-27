Rumble Ponies Game Notes: #74 Rumble Ponies (3-5) vs. Altoona Curve (4-3) - 6.30PM

BINGHAMTON RUMBLE PONIES

(3-5, 38-35), T-4rh Eastern Division

(New York Mets)

ALTOONA CURVE

(4-3, 39-35), 4th Western Division

(Pittsburgh Pirates)

Thursday June 27, 2019 - 6:30 PM

Peoples Natural Gas Field- Altoona, PA

RHP Andrew Church (0-1, 4.32 ERA) vs. LHP Domingo Robles (1-1, 4.05 ERA)

Broadcast: NewsRadio 1290 AM WNBF, MiLB.TV

TONIGHT: The Binghamton Rumble Ponies begin a five-game series on the road against the Altoona Curve. This begins an eight-game road trip in which they will visit also visit Erie before returning home for a matchup with Akron.

LAST TIME OUT: The Rumble Ponies were swept in a doubleheader for the first time all season Wednesday night when the Erie SeaWolves defeated them 10-0 and 2-1. In game one, Erie scored five runs in the first inning and four in the sixth. Binghamton mustered just three hits. The Rumble Ponies took the early lead in game two on a Dustin Houle RBI double in the second. Erie tied the game in fourth and took the lead in the fifth. Between the two games combined, the Ponies had nine hits.

STREAKING SANCHEZ: Ali Sanchez had a hit in each game of Wednesday's doubleheader to extend his hitting streak to a season-high 17 games and to set the mark for the longest hitting streak in the Eastern League this season. He moved past the previous high of 15 held by teammate Patrick Mazeika and New Hampshire's Forrest Wall. Over this stretch: Sanchez is hitting .400 (24-60) with nine RBI, seven doubles, and six runs scored.

HOULE KNOCKS IN FIRST RUN: With his RBI double Wednesday night, Dustin Houle drove in his first run of the season. He also singled in the fifth for his first multi-hit game of 2019.

FINAL MATCHUP WITH ALTOONA: This five game series will be the final meeting between the two clubs this season and is the only time the Rumble Ponies travel to Altoona. The Ponies are 2-3 against the Curve. They swept a doubleheader on May 14 and then dropped the final game of that series. Earlier this month, the Curve won both games at NYSEG stadium. The June 16 rainout will be made up with a doubleheader on Saturday.

LEAVING HOME: The Rumble Ponies just completed a stretch where they played 13 of 16 games at home. The Ponies went 3-10. They won the first game in that stretch against Trenton and swept a doubleheader against Erie on Monday. They are now 12-23 at NYSEG Stadium this year.

FIVE PONIES HEADING TO ASG: Five members of the Rumble Ponies have been selected to this year's Eastern League all-star game. They are RHP Harol Gonzalez, second basemen Sam Haggerty, outfielder Braxton Lee, catcher/first basemen Patrick Mazeika, and RHP Adonis Uceta. Binghamton is tied for the second-most all-stars behind Richmond's six selections. The all-star game will be played July 10 at The Diamond in Richmond, VA.

COMING UP: The Ponies continue their five-game series in Altoona Friday night at 7:00PM. That game will feature LHP David Peterson against RHP Pedro Vasquez. The teams will then play a DH on Saturday.

