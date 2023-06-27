Rumble Ponies Attendance up 52% for 2023 Season

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, are proud to announce a 52% increase in year-to-date attendance at home games this season.

The Rumble Ponies have drawn a total of 77,636 fans this season.

"We are so appreciative of our fans' incredible passion and support for the Rumble Ponies," said Binghamton Rumble Ponies General Manager John "JB" Bayne. "Our aim has been to improve every aspect of the fan experience when they come to a Rumble Ponies baseball game. We can't wait for fans to enjoy more great memories at Mirabito Stadium throughout the rest of the season."

"More and more people are heading to Mirabito Stadium to catch a Rumble Ponies game this season, making downtown Binghamton even more of a destination," said Mayor Kraham. "The team's rising attendance is a testament to the direction of the new ownership and years of public and private investments that have made the ballpark one of the best in the Eastern League."

Fans from all over come to see the Ponies play, as so far, the Rumble Ponies have welcomed fans from 31 states as well as Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Ponies return home to Mirabito Stadium on Wednesday, June 28th for a six-game homestand against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies.

Special promotions include post-game fireworks on Friday, June 30th and Monday, July 3rd; a Bobby Bonilla-themed "Show Me The Money" night on Saturday, July 1st, where fans can enter for a chance to win $11.93 for the next 36 years; and a free T-shirt giveaway for the first 500 fans on Kids-Eat-Free Sunday, July 2nd.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.bingrp.com, calling (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or in person at the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium.

