Rumble Ponies Announce Preliminary 2023 Opening Day Roster

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced their preliminary 2023 Opening Day roster Wednesday. This year's roster features three of the Mets top 30 prospects as listed by mlb.com, and two that are listed in the top 15: RHP Dominic Hamel (9), RHP Mike Vasil (11), and RHP Junior Santos (19). 1B JT Schwartz also makes his Double-A debut after being drafted by the Mets in the 4th round of the 2021 Major League Baseball draft out of UCLA.

The Rumble Ponies previously announced coaching staff led by returning manager Reid Brignac will open the season on Thursday, April 6th on the road against the Portland Sea Dogs (Boston Red Sox Double-A Affiliate). The Ponies will have their home opener on Tuesday, April 11th against the Somerset Patriots (New York Yankees Double-A Affiliate) at 6:35 PM.

Please see the full roster below.

Pitchers (16)

Daison Acosta, Manny Alvarez, Jose Chacin, Nolan Clenney, Justin Courtney, Dylan Hall, Dominic Hamel, Troy Miller, Luis Moreno, Dedniel Núñez, Hunter Parsons, Marcel Renteria, Alex Valverde, Junior Santos, Sammy Tavarez, Mike Vasil.

Catchers (3)

Jose Mena, Matt O'Neill, Hayden Senger.

Infielders (6)

Branden Fryman, Mateo Gil, Dariel Gomez, Luke Ritter, JT Schwartz, Wyatt Young.

Outfielders (5)

Rowdey Jordan, Brandon McIlwain, Tanner Murphy, Matt Rudick, Agustin Ruiz.

Coaching Staff

Reid Brignac (Manager), AJ Sager (Pitching Coach), Darin Everson (Hitting Coach), Mariano Duncan (Bench Coach), Jeremy Cologna (Development Coach), Austin Dayton (Athletic Trainer), Ryan Orr (Performance Coach), Stephen Schuster (Analytics Associate), Ryan Stamski (Baseball Systems Associate), Stephanie Xavier (Dietitian).

Fans can still purchase tickets to meet the 2023 team at next week's "Meet the Ponies" dinner on Tuesday, April 4th at the Downtown Holiday Inn in Binghamton. Tickets must be purchased by this Thursday, March 30th at 3:00pm.

Season Tickets, flex books and individual game tickets can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN (3866), or on our websitewww.bingrp.com.

