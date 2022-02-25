Rumble Ponies Announce 2022 Promotional Schedule

BINGHAMTON, NY - With under 50 days until baseball returns to Mirabito Stadium, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are happy to announce the full promotional schedule for the 2022 campaign.

The promotional schedule is made up of can't-miss events, highlighted by 14 fireworks shows, eight giveaways, eight appearances, and ten specialty jerseys. Individual game tickets for the 2022 season will go on sale online next Tuesday, March 1 at 9:00 AM.

The excitement of the 2022 starts on Tuesday, April 12th with Opening Day featuring a fleece blanket giveaway for the first 1,000 fans inside the gates. Fans will also get a taste of the first Two for Tuesday of the season with 2-for-1 specials on select draft beers and fountain drinks. After the first nine innings of baseball in 2022, fans will have the chance to sit back and relax with the first Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series of the season.

Fans will have the opportunity to claim more giveaways at eight more games during the season, including:

- April 12 - Rumble Ponies Fleece Blanket (First 1,000 Fans)

- May 1 - Team Photo presented by Custom Systems Integration (First 1,000 Fans)

- June 11 - Brett Baty Bobblehead (First 1,000 Fans)

- June 25 - Bobble Stud Muffin (First 1,000 Fans)

- July 23 - Bud Fowler Bobblehead presented by Security Mutual Life Insurance (First 1,000 Fans)

- July 21 - Beach Towel (First 1,000 Fans)

- September 3 - Orange & Black Hat presented by Moore's Tire Sales & Cooper Tires (First 1,000 Fans)

- September 17 - Replica Mirabito Stadium presented by Mirabito Energy Products (First 1,000 Fans)

Fans can expect to see more celebrity appearances and traveling entertainment acts than ever before in a single season. Appearances and entertainment acts coming to Mirabito Stadium include:

- May 21 - Kevin Mitchell, former 1986 New York Met

- May 30 - Joe Everson, the Singing National Anthem Painter

- June 4 - Kate Flanney, actress from The Place Where You Go To Work

- June 12 - Mr. & Mrs. Met

- July 8th - Jeff Krick, Elvis Tribute Artist

- July 30 - Spiderman from the Marvel Universe

- September 1 - Bucky Dent, former New York Yankee

- September 2 - Captain Marvel from the Marvel Universe

The Rumble Ponies will don the most specialty jerseys in franchise history over the course of the summer:

- May 21 - Bing City Edition presented by Leadership Alliance and The Agency

- June 4 - Binghamton Spiedies presented by Lupo's S&S Charpit*

- June 25 - Binghamton Stud Muffins

- July 4 - Patriotic Themed

- July 30 - Dr. Strange Themed

- August 14 - Baby Yoda Star Wars Themed

- September 2 - Thanos Themed

*The Binghamton Spiedies jerseys will be worn again on July 9, August 13, and September 3

The Rumble Ponies will also release (3) additional jerseys at later dates. Stay tuned to Rumble Ponies social media for updates.

Fans can look forward to some of their favorite Week Night promotions making a comeback in the summer which includes:

- Tuesdays - Two for Tuesday ft. select 2-for-1 drink specials presented by 92.5 KGB and Bud Light Seltzer

- Wednesdays - We Care Wednesday presented by M&T Bank highlighting local non-profits making an impact in our community

- Thursdays - Thirsty Thursday presented by 98.1 The Hawk and Labatt Blue with select 2-for-1 drink specials

- Fridays - Miller Auto Team Fireworks Series

- Sundays - Senior Sunday ft. Pre-Game Senior Stroll presented by Home Instead, Family Funnday Sunday presented by iHeart Media, and Bark In The Park

Fans will also see some of their favorite theme nights from 2021 back, including: A Good Life Night presented by The Agency (May 21), Wizards and Wands (July 10), Superhero Day (September 2), Princess Knight (June 29), Irish Heritage Night (September 15), Rumble In The Kitchen (September 13), Sock Out Cancer Day presented by Security Mutual Life Insurance & Mirabito Energy Products, and Heroes Night a Tribute to Essential Workers presented by Mirabito Energy Products (July 28).

The Rumble Ponies have also added the following new promotions that are sure to be fun for the entire family: Jackie Robinson Day Celebration (April 15), Play Ball Weekend (June 10-12), Hunka Burning Love Night (July 8), The 9 Night presented by Security Mutual life Insurance (July 23), and Defenders of the Diamond Night (July 30).

For the entire promotional schedule please visit www.BINGRP.com.

The Rumble Ponies kick off the 2022 season in Hartford on April 8th before returning home for the 2022 Home Opener on April 12th against the Bowie Baysox at 6:35 PM. Individual game tickets go on-sale online on March 1 at 9:00 AM.

