Rumble Ponies Announce 2021 Coaching Staff

February 26, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







Binghamton, NY - The Rumble Ponies, in accordance with the New York Mets, have officially announced the 2021 coaching staff as of Friday, February 26th. The staff will be headlined by manager Lorenzo Bundy, who was scheduled to take the reins in 2020, but due to the cancellation of the season, never got the opportunity.

Bundy has had over thirty years of professional baseball experience, both on the minor and major league level. Most recently, he managed the Pericos de Puebla in the Mexican League for two seasons, reaching the postseason both times.

He will be joined by pitching coach, Jonathan Hurst, and trainer Kiyoshi Tada, who were in Binghamton for the 2019 season.

Hurst is a long-time member of the New York Mets Organization, entering his 15th season with them. This will also be his second year coaching the Rumble Ponies, after spending three seasons with the Low-A ball club.

Tada will be in his 12th season of professional baseball, and his second season with the Rumble Ponies. He has worked with both the Mets High-A, and Low-A ball clubs, prior to the 2019 season.

The new faces that will be joining the Rumble Ponies include, Hitting Coach Bruce Fields, Bench Coach Joe Raccuia, and Performance Coach Dylan Cintula.

Fields played for both the Detroit Tigers, and Seattle Mariners from 1986-1989, batting .274 over three seasons of Major League Baseball. Recently he has been a hitting coordinator in the Detroit Tigers organization and even featured as the Cleveland Indians hitting coach in 2011.

Raccuia will get his first experience in the minor leagues, after coaching on the college level for 14 years. He was the head coach of Marist from 2004-2005, and the head coach of Radford from 2008-2019. He led his teams to the NCAA Regional three times and a conference championship twice.

Cintula has worked on both the college and minor league level, recently with the Angels organization for three years. He has also worked with the University of Toledo, the University of Michigan, and Eastern Michigan football.

We expect a limited capacity crowd for the 2021 season. Season Tickets and Flex Booklets are on sale now for the 2021 season. For more information email info@bingrp.com or call 607.722.FUNN (3866) today.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets. For more information follow along with the Ponies on Facebook facebook.com/RumblePoniesBB, or on Twitter at @RumblePoniesBB.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from February 26, 2021

Rumble Ponies Announce 2021 Coaching Staff - Binghamton Rumble Ponies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.