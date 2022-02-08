Rumble Factor Returns to Oakdale Mall

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be hosting Rumble Factor, an annual talent search at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City on Saturday, February 19th. Open Auditions will take place from 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM for National Anthem performers, Carousel Crew members, and much more.

The Ponies are searching for energetic talented individuals to be a part of our 2022 Game Day staff in positions such as Mascot, Announcer, Carousel Crew, or On-Field Host. In addition, the team invites soloists to come audition to be one of our coveted performers for the National Anthem before each home game.

Individuals looking for part-time employment over the summer at Mirabito Stadium may also come and fill out an application. All applicants must be at least sixteen years of age.

Part Time positions include but are not limited to: Starting Gate Box Office Attendants and Ticket Takers, The Armory Team Store & UHS Jumper Zone, Food and Beverage, Grounds Crew, Ushers, and Parking Lot Attendants.

Any questions related to the event may be directed to Julia Jaffee, Director of Community Engagement and Group Sales, at (607) 722-3866 or by email at julia@bingrp.com.

Season Tickets and Flex Booklets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Visions Federal Credit Union Starting Gate Box Office at Mirabito Stadium, on the phone at (607)-722-FUNN, or on our website www.bingrp.com.

