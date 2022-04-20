Ruiz Extends On-Base Streak as Missions Fall to Soddies

SAN ANTONIO - Coming in on a seven-game losing streak, the Missions turned to Reggie Lawson to attempt to end the skid. Lawson and the Missions struggled in their Wednesday night matchup against the Sod Poodles. Amarillo plated seven runs on their way to a 7-4 victory. The Missions have now lost eight in a row.

Following yesterday's 19-10 ballgame against the Sod Poodles, the Missions put themselves in scoring position right away in the top of the first inning. Esteury Ruiz dropped a ball into right field for a lead-off single. He put himself in scoring position by stealing second base. After a Robert Podorsky strikeout, Ruiz attempted to steal third base but was thrown out for out number two. Brandon Dixon struck out to end the inning.

Reggie Lawson was the starting pitcher for the Missions and was making his season debut. The 19th ranked Padres prospect, according to MLB.com, faced some difficulty in the first inning. He walked Corbin Carroll and allowed a single to Eduardo Diaz. With two on and no outs, Dominic Canzone grounded into a double play. Carroll advanced to third but was left stranded after Dominic Fletcher flew out to end the inning.

After two scoreless innings from both clubs, the Sod Poodles erupted for five runs in the third inning. Carroll once again started the inning by drawing a walk and Diaz singled for the second time. Canzone grounded out to Dixon at first base but on the play, Dixon received a throwing error as he attempted to complete the double play with a throw to second. Carroll scored due to the error. After recording the second out, Leandro Cedeno drew a walk. Ti'Quan Forbes drove in two runs with a double to right field. This prompted the Missions to go to Tom Cosgrove to replace Lawson. Cosgrove served up a two-run home run to the first batter he faced, Jancarlos Cintron. The Missions trailed 5-0 after three innings of play.

Lawson, who was limited to just four games last season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery, was on the hook for the loss. He allowed five hits, four runs (three earned), and three walks in 2.2 innings pitched.

Drey Jameson was the starting pitcher for the Amarillo Sod Poodles and he was dominant against the Missions Wednesday night. The right-hander struck out eight batters over six innings of work while allowing just one base hit.

In the top of the seventh inning, Amarillo Kai-Wei Lin and the Missions worked themselves into a scoring opportunity. Lin walked Esteury Ruiz and allowed a single to Podorsky. However, Dixon grounded into a double play and Yorman Rodriguez struck out to end the inning.

The seventh inning saw Amarillo increase their lead by adding two more runs. Facing off against Dwayne Matos, Eduardo Diaz hit his third single of the game. Canzone followed that up by reaching on a fielder's choice. Dominic Fletcher drove in Canzone with an RBI double. Later on in the inning, Forbes drove in a run with an RBI single. The Missions trailed 7-0 heading into the eighth inning.

The Missions offense broke through in the top of the eighth inning. Facing Cam Booser, Tirso Ornelas and Korry Howell drew back-to-back walks. After a Chris Givin strikeout, Chandler Seagle drove in Ornelas with an RBI single. Esteury Ruiz followed that up with an RBI single. Amarillo held a 7-2 lead.

The San Antonio comeback attempt continued in the top of the ninth inning. Dixon started off the inning with a base hit. Two batters later, Ornelas singled and advanced Dixon to third base. Korry Howell hit a ground-rule double and scored Dixon. Ornelas later scored on a ground out. The comeback attempt stopped there and the Missions lost 7-4.

Post-Game Notes

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 2-9 on the season

Eight-game losing streak for San Antonio

Korry Howell (#15 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2B, R, RBI, BB, K

Kevin Kopps (#16 Padres prospect): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, K

Reggie Lawson (#19 Padres prospect): L, 2.2 IP, 5 H 4 R (3 ER), 3 BB, 0 K (56 pitches)

Tirso Ornelas (#26 Padres prospect): 1-3, 2 R, BB

Agustin Ruiz (#27 Padres prospect): 0-4, RBI

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Thursday, April 21st. Left-hander Gabriel Morales (0-0, 0.00) is expected to start for the Missions. He will be opposed by right-hander Slade Cecconi (0-0, 1.00). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 120th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Single game tickets are available now and can be purchased online or at the 1st Base Box Office. Season seat memberships are available now. For more information call 210-675-PARK (7275) or visit samissions.com.

