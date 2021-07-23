Ruiz Blast Three Homers to Power Dodgers to Victory

Keibert Ruiz hit three home runs and finished with five RBI as the Oklahoma City Dodgers hit six homers in a 14-5 win Friday night against the Sugar Land Skeeters at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers' offense jumped out to a quick lead when Steven Souza Jr. and Ruiz hit back-to-back home runs to lead off for OKC. Ruiz hit his second home run of the game in the fourth inning, connecting on a two-run shot out to right field to extend OKC's lead to 6-1. The Dodgers (36-32) added a run in the fifth inning before scoring five runs in the sixth inning, including a RBI double by Ruiz and homer by Zach Reks. Ruiz hit his third homer of the night and Matt Davidson homered out to center field in the seventh inning as the Dodgers outhit the Skeeters, 16-9. With the win, the Dodgers tied their series, 1-1, with the Triple-A West East Division-leading Skeeters (38-29).

Of Note:

-Catcher Keibert Ruiz went 4-for-4 with three homers, a double, walk, four runs scored and five RBI Friday, recording his first career three-homer game, tying his career-high mark with five RBI and tying his season-high with four hits...The Dodgers' top prospect recorded the third three-homer game of the season by an OKC Dodgers player after Luke Raley and Steven Souza Jr. both accomplished the feat May 30 in a 20-9 victory in El Paso...Friday was Ruiz's fourth multi-homer game of the season and he has four homers over his last three games. He has now reached base in 19 of his last 20 starts, going 31-for-83 (.373) with five doubles, eight homers, 15 runs scored and 23 RBI...Ruiz leads the Dodgers with 58 hits and is tied for the team lead with 16 homers and 43 RBI.

-The Dodgers homered six times Friday night to tie the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark record for homers in a game, first set May 10, 2018 against Memphis. The total fell one homer shy of their season-high mark of seven homers hit May 30 on the road in El Paso. OKC has now homered in nine straight games (19 HR) and in 13 if the last 14 games (30 HR). The Dodgers are in the midst of their longest stretch of consecutive games with a homer since a season-best 10-game streak June 13-24...On the other hand, the Dodgers held an opponent without a home run for a third straight game and their 20 homers allowed so far in July are fewest in Triple-A West.

-The back-to-back homers by Steven Souza Jr. and Keibert Ruiz to lead off for the Dodgers Friday were OKC's second back-to-back homers in three games. It also marked the eighth time this season the Dodgers have hit back-to-back homers in a game.

-Matt Davidson went 3-for-4 with a home run, walk and scored three runs Friday. He has hit 12 homers in the last 18 games and 14 homers in the last 24 games. He is tied with Keibert Ruiz for the team lead with 16 homers in 2021 and is batting 22-for-64 (.344) over his last 18 games with 16 extra-base hits and 25 RBI.

-Cristian Santana finished the game with a season-high three hits and season-high three RBI, going 3-for-4 with a double.

-Yoshi Tsutsugo hit safely, walked twice and scored a run as he has now reached base safely in 11 straight games, going 13-for-35 with four homers, a double, nine RBI and 11 runs scored.

-The 14 runs scored by the Dodgers Friday marked the team's highest run total in a home game this season at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark and the team's third-highest run total overall in 2021, behind a 20-9 win May 30 in El Paso and a 15-11 victory July 9 in El Paso.

-Dodgers pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts Friday for the team's third straight game with double-digit strikeouts and the sixth time in the last seven games with 10 or more K's...Dodgers pitchers also held the Skeeters to one walk Friday and have issued two walks or less in eight of the last 12 games.

