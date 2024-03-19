RubberDucks to Launch Second Education Day Game

(AKRON, OHIO) - Due to the near sellout of the Akron RubberDucks' annual Education Day game on May 14, the RubberDucks announce the launch of a second education day game on April 24 featuring two college programs. The RubberDucks Education Day games are presented by Champions® Before-and-After-School programs.

The RubberDucks Education Day game featuring college baseball at Canal Park will take place on Wednesday, April 24, as Mount Union will take on the College of Wooster at 10:30 a.m.

The RubberDucks annual Education Day game will be on Tuesday, May 14 at 11:05 a.m. as the RubberDucks take on the Altoona Curve. Limited tickets remain.

"Our RubberDucks Education Day games are always an amazing success with an incredible atmosphere that we wanted to add another date to the calendar," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "We are happy to partner with two great local colleges to not only provide the community with a fun day of baseball, but to share information about their schools with high school students. With tickets to the RubberDucks Education Day game on May 14 almost sold out, fans will not want to miss their chance to be a part of this incredible day on April 24."

During the game on April 24, both Mount Union and the College of Wooster will have tables on the concourse to share information about their schools with high school students attending the game.

The RubberDucks annual education days combine an educational theme with a baseball game. Interactive educational events and activities before and during the game create one of the most unique learning experiences in Ohio for students of all ages.

Tickets for schools for each of these games are $12 per person (includes lunch and a drink) and can be purchased by calling Trevor McGuire at 330-375-1710.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park begins on Friday, April 5 against the Altoona Curve at 7:05 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

