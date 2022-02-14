RubberDucks to Host Job Fairs on March 1 and March 3
February 14, 2022 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Akron RubberDucks News Release
(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host job fairs for a variety of gameday staff positions on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3, in the Duck Club by Firestone. Both events will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Applying is easy! Interested candidates only need to bring a resume and may complete an application before or at the job fair. Candidates do not need to pre-register for an interview. They may come to either event and enter the Duck Club through the doors facing Main Street.
Gameday staff positions available are:
Ushers
Ticket takers
Fun Zone attendants
Team Shop Associates
Clean Team members
Daytime suite cleaners
Gate Security
Concession stand managers
Concession stand attendants
Servers
Bartenders
Cashiers
Food and beer vendors
Picnic attendants
Warehouse attendants
If interested in a position, please send your resume to jobs@akronrubberducks.com. Returning gameday staff can attend either event to make sure their paperwork is accurate and updated for the 2022 season.
• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...
Double-A Northeast League Stories from February 14, 2022
- RubberDucks to Host Job Fairs on March 1 and March 3 - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories
- RubberDucks to Host Job Fairs on March 1 and March 3
- RubberDucks to Become Akron JoJos on July 28 and July 29
- RubberDucks Annual Six-Hour Suite Heart Special Returns Thursday February 10
- Chris Kattan Is on the List for "A Night at the Ballpark" VIP Package July 30 at Canal Park
- Guardians Announce Rouglas Odor to Return to Lead 2022 RubberDucks Field Staff