RubberDucks to Host Job Fairs on March 1 and March 3

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host job fairs for a variety of gameday staff positions on Tuesday, March 1 and Thursday, March 3, in the Duck Club by Firestone. Both events will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Applying is easy! Interested candidates only need to bring a resume and may complete an application before or at the job fair. Candidates do not need to pre-register for an interview. They may come to either event and enter the Duck Club through the doors facing Main Street.

Gameday staff positions available are:

Ushers

Ticket takers

Fun Zone attendants

Team Shop Associates

Clean Team members

Daytime suite cleaners

Gate Security

Concession stand managers

Concession stand attendants

Servers

Bartenders

Cashiers

Food and beer vendors

Picnic attendants

Warehouse attendants

If interested in a position, please send your resume to jobs@akronrubberducks.com. Returning gameday staff can attend either event to make sure their paperwork is accurate and updated for the 2022 season.

