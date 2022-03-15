RubberDucks to Host Food & Beverage Job Fair on March 26

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will host a job fair for food and beverage gameday staff positions on Saturday, March 26 in the Duck Club by Firestone. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Applying is easy! Interested candidates only need to bring a resume and may complete an application before or at the job fair. Candidates do not need to pre-register for an interview. Candidates coming to the event should enter the Duck Club through the doors facing Main Street.

Food and beverage gameday staff positions available are:

Cashiers

Cooks

Food runners

If interested in a position, please send your resume to jobs@akronrubberducks.com. Returning gameday staff can attend the event to make sure their paperwork is accurate and updated for the 2022 season.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the home opener April 12, 2022, against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

