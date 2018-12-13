RubberDucks to Host 2019 Internship Fair on January 5

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announced today it will be holding its 2019 Internship Fair on Saturday, Jan. 5 at Canal Park starting at 10 a.m.

Positions for the 70 home games during the 2019 season include: community relations, corporate partnerships, field operations/groundkeeper, finance, food & beverage, graphic design, hospitality & special events, in-game entertainment/production, media and public relations, merchandise, promotions & marketing, stadium operations, and ticket operations.

Interested candidates are asked to arrive no later than 9:45 a.m. at Canal Park's administrative office entrance on S. Main St. The Internship Fair will begin promptly at 10 a.m. with an introduction of the RubberDucks' full-time staff, followed by a chance for candidates to interview with the various departments.

Interested candidates can come for the open-interview period or can setup a pre-scheduled interview. Candidates should bring his or her resume and any references. To pre-schedule interviews, candidates should send his or her resume to Jeff Campano (jcampano@akronrubberducks.com) by Dec. 21 with the departments of interest in the subject line. Pre-scheduled interviews will be arranged at the discretion of the various department directors.

2019 RubberDucks Internship Fair Details:

What: 2019 Akron RubberDucks Internship Fair

When: Saturday, Jan. 5, starting promptly at 10 a.m. Candidates should arrive no later than 9:45 a.m.

Where: Candidates should enter through Canal Park's main administrative office entrance located at 300 South Main Street.

To Apply: The Internship Fair will have time for open interviews and a pre-scheduled interview period. Candidates should bring multiple resume copies and any references.

To Pre-Schedule Interview: By Dec. 21, candidates should send resume to Jeff Campano (jcampano@akronrubberducks.com) with the internship position(s) of interest in the subject line. Pre-scheduled interviews will be arranged at the discretion of the various department directors.

For more information about the 2019 Internship Fair, candidates can call 330-253-5151 or go to www.akronrubberducks.com.

