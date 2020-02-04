RubberDucks to Extend Safety Netting for 2020 Season

(AKRON, OHIO)- The Akron RubberDucks are extending the safety netting at Canal Park from foul pole to foul pole for ahead of the 2020 season, in partnership with the City of Akron. This extension of the safety netting comes after the team extended the nets to the far end of each dugout in 2018.

The new netting will extend from both foul poles down each foul line with a partially-retractable section at the end of each dugout (section 20 beyond the home dugout and section 6 beyond the away dugout) where players and fans can easily interact and sign autographs. These enhancements to Canal Park improve fan safety without affecting viewing of the game as the net itself is an Ultra Cross Knotless Dyneema Ball Safety System Net. This netting system is designed specifically to have minimal impact on viewing due to its thin material, green color, and knotless construction.

"Part of our mission in creating an atmosphere of affordable, family fun means that we need to keep everyone in our ballpark safe," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "Extending the netting to each foul pole ensures that our fans can enjoy all the great things a RubberDucks game at Canal Park has to offer without having to worry about safety. I want to thank the City of Akron, and specifically Mayor Dan Horrigan, for their partnership and proactiveness in helping us keep our fans safe while attending games at Canal Park."

The nets will extend to a height of 37' directly behind home plate and slope toward the end of each dugout where the nets are 33' high. This netting configuration offers 95% spectator visibility and follows the Cleveland Indians' announcement last month of Progressive Field extending safety netting. Installation is being performed by Promats Athletics from Salisbury, North Carolina, and has begun at Canal Park with the expectation of completion before the RubberDucks' pre-season workouts at Canal Park prior to their Season Opener at Binghamton on April 9.

"We are pleased to support the Akron RubberDucks through an investment into extended netting at Canal Park," said Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan. "Owner Ken Babby and the entire leadership team at Canal Park offer an exceptional family-friendly experience for fans of all ages, and this investment will only enhance that."

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2020 season, powered by FirstEnergy, will open Thursday, April 9, 2020, with the 24th home opener at Canal Park on Friday, April 17. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

