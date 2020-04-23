RubberDucks to Draft Fans for "Legends Begin at HomeÃ¢ÂÂ Charitable Event

April 23, 2020 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





(AKRON, OHIO) - While NFL teams are drafting top prospects this weekend, RubberDucks fans have the chance to be drafted and take the field with some of the greatest to ever play baseball in Akron. For a unique charitable event, the inaugural Legends Begin at Home, two lucky RubberDucks fans will be virtually created in the video game MLB The Show and be included in a lineup of all-time greats for the first-ever matchup between the Akron RubberDucks and Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, taking place at 7 p.m. Friday, May 1, on each team's YouTube channel.

Fans who donate by noon on Monday, April 27, to either the RubberDucks' QuAkron Cares Program or the Jumbo Shrimp's HERO Program, providing COVID-19 relief to their respective communities, will be automatically entered for a chance to be drafted and have their likeness created to play for their hometown team. The winners will appear alongside the greatest to come through the Rubber City, such as Jim Thome and Francisco Lindor, while facing those from the Bold City's franchise history, such as Hank Aaron and Randy Johnson.

The donations will be tallied at noon on Monday, April 27 and announced on the broadcast. If Jacksonville tallies a higher donation total, Akron will send Luigi's pizza and cheese salad to the Jumbo Shrimp. Should Akron record a higher total, Jacksonville will send the RubberDucks Mayport Shrimp. The losing team of the virtual game will display the winning team's jersey in their team offices until the next Legends Begin at Home. The game will be streamed on both the Jumbo Shrimp's and RubberDucks' YouTube pages, respectively.

"The feedback we heard from both the RubberDucks' and the Jumbo Shrimp's respective Opening Day at Home videos was tremendous, and we hope a twist of friendly competition will be fun and impactful in our teams' hometowns. We are grateful to provide a few moments of normalcy during these difficult times, and to continue the COVID-19 relief efforts through Legends Begin at Home," said Ken Babby, who is the owner/CEO of both clubs. "Being part of the Northeast Florida and Northeast Ohio communities, I am looking forward to seeing legends who played in both of these great cities match up against each other to bring our fans, partners and communities together in a unique and creative way."

Legends Begin at Home will feature guest pregame appearances from Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and fans' favorite between-inning promotions throughout the broadcast. Like watching a game at 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville or Canal Park in Akron, the broadcast will also include the National Anthem and a ceremonial first pitch. Following the simulated game, fans will be treated to a virtual postgame fireworks show.

Both clubs are also asking fans to be part of the broadcast. Fans can send videos of themselves wearing either a Jumbo Shrimp or RubberDucks hat to info@jaxshrimp.com or ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com yelling "Play ball!" to become the pregame "Play Ball Kid." Fans can also record and send brief videos of their favorite memories at 121 Financial Ballpark or Canal Park that can be selected to appear throughout the broadcast.

HOW TO WATCH: Subscribe to the Akron RubberDucks on YouTube; the broadcast will premiere May 1 at 7 p.m.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com, which also has the latest updates and information on the RubberDucks season. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

While the RubberDucks front office continues to work remotely, staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 23, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.