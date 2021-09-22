RubberDucks to Donate $1 of Each Walkup Playoff Ticket to Somerset Community

(AKRON, OHIO) - In the wake of the devastating flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida the Somerset County, New Jersey, community experienced on Sept. 2, the RubberDucks hope to aid in the rebuilding efforts by sending donations to the Somerset Patriots official charity. The club will donate $1 from every walkup ticket sold during RubberDucks home playoff games to The Somerset Patriots Children's Educational and Sportsmanship Foundation.

"We are very appreciative of the Akron RubberDucks and their efforts to help raise funds to help the people in Central New Jersey affected by Tropical Storm Ida," said Somerset Patriots President/General Manager Patrick McVerry. "Since the floods hit our area, we have received nothing but unbelievable support from our friends throughout the Northeast League. Whether that came from donated items for an online MiLB auction, Hartford taking on some of our games, and now Akron putting our fans at the forefront of their community efforts, we couldn't be more grateful. A very special thank you to the Babby family, general manager Jim Pfander, and the entire RubberDucks organization for their generosity. It once again showcases how baseball can bring people together to make a difference for the communities that America's favorite pastime so proudly serve."

In addition to the donations from ticket sales, RubberDucks fans will have the opportunity to make donations at the box office and FirstEnergy Guest Services during each of the games at Canal Park.

"As our staff watched Somerset County, New Jersey, another community in our league, experience such devastating loss, we wanted to find a way to do our part in the recovery," said RubberDucks General Manager/Chief Operating Officer Jim Pfander. "The RubberDucks family and fans in Northeast Ohio have shown incredible support for those in need, most recently amid the challenges of the pandemic. We hope this weekend can help make a difference for the Somerset community."

The RubberDucks will host the Bowie Baysox for the Double-A Northeast Championship Series this weekend at Canal Park, presented by Brennan Manna Diamond. Game 3 of the best-of-five series is Friday, and Games 4 and 5, if necessary, will be Saturday and Sunday, respectively. All games will start at 6:05 p.m., with gates opening at 5:05 p.m.

