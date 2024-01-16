RubberDucks to Become Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice on June 21

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will rebrand to the Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice for one-night only on Friday, June 21 as part of the RubberDucks created Only in Akron series.

In 1933, Serbian immigrants Mike and Smilka Topalsky began selling their distinctive fried chicken and hot rice, a rice and tomato sauce side dish seasoned with hot peppers, out of their farmhouse restaurant. The dish became a hit in Northeast Ohio and has spread throughout the world, winning multiple awards and appearing on Food Network and PBS shows. Over 90 years later, the restaurant, Belgrade Gardens, is still family owned and operated and serves the world-famous Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice. In subsequent years, more Barberton fried chicken restaurant favorites like Hopocan Gardens and White House Chicken would join in the foray to put Barberton's signature chicken dish on the map.

"Fried chicken and hot rice have made Barberton the Fried Chicken Capital of the World," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "Generations of Akronites have celebrated special moments around this dish, and people have flocked from around the world to Barberton to try this delicious, unique take on fried chicken. We can't wait to celebrate this special dish and all things Barberton on June 21."

You can purchase the "Fried Chicken and Hot Rice" ticket package today and receive a ticket to the June 21 game and a Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice adjustable hat. The package is $40 and can be purchased here. Limited number of packages available.

Select Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice merchandise is available now online at rubberducks.milbstore.com and in the RubberDucks Team Shop. Full Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice merchandise will be available at a later date.

"The Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice identity is the latest rebrand in our Only in Akron series," Pfander said. "We love the great city and community we play and work in every day and want to honor the food, the terms and the baseball history that are unique to Akron. We are excited for Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice to join the JoJos, Sauerkraut Balls and Devil Strips, among others, in the Only in Akron series."

