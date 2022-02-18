RubberDucks to Become Akron Homers on May 28

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks will rebrand to the Akron Homers on Saturday, May 28, to celebrate Akron's favorite purple polka-dotted pigeon mascot.

Homer has been a RubberDucks mascot since the franchise moved to Akron in 1997, but thanks to Rubber City Comics, Homer transforms from a friendly mascot to a powerful purple pigeon with the help of a crystal.

To mark this crystal transformation and celebrate the mascot, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Homer bobblehead courtesy of WBNX-TV, when gates open at 6 p.m. on May 28.

That night, the ballpark will be turned into QuAkron Comic Fest. Tables will be setup around the concourse with different comic vendors for fans to visit throughout the game.

The RubberDucks will wear their Homers identity during the 7:05 p.m. game, and the celebration of the purple polka-dotted pigeon will be capped with postgame fireworks.

The RubberDucks open Canal Park for the 2022 season on Tuesday, April 12. Season ticket and flex packages are on-sale now by calling (330) 253-5151 or visiting akronrubberducks.com.

