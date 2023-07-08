RubberDucks Stop Senators, 5-2

The Harrisburg Senators had plenty of chances Saturday night but didn't capitalize in their 5-2 loss to the RubberDucks at Canal Park. Akron scored twice in the third, once in the fourth and two more in the seventh for their five runs. The Sens, meanwhile, put their leadoff man on in six of the nine innings but only scored him one time. With the win, Akron has taken four of the first five games of the series.

The Big Play

Trailing 5-2 in the ninth inning, Trey Lipscomb came up with the bases loaded and one out. He hit an 0-2 pitch on a line drive in the right center field gap that looked like a bases clearing extra base hit until right field Jonathan Rodriguez reached out with a backhand at the last moment to make the catch.

On Capitol Hill

Alemao Hernandez pitched five innings and allowed three runs on nine hits. He took the loss and fell to 2-4 for the Senators even though he has just a 3.33 ERA this season... Patrick Ruotolo followed and allowed two runs on three hits in an inning of work... Reid Schaller pitched two scoreless innings while striking out four.

With the Gavel

Jacob Young and Trey Lipscomb both had three hits in the game. Young also drove in a run... Frankie Tostado went 2-for-5... Harrisburg had 11 hits in the game.

Filibusters

The Senators struggled again with runners in scoring position going 1-for-11 and stranding 11 base runners... Jacob Young had another outfield assist... The Senators committed one error for the third straight game, with two of the errors by pitchers... Time of the game was 2:40.

On the Docket

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game six of their six-game series Sunday at 2:05 p.m. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 1:50 p.m.

