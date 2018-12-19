RubberDucks "Shawshank Jailbird Special" One-Day Flash Sale Tomorrow

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks announced today a one-day "Shawshank Jailbird Special" flash sale for Thursday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the July 20 game, when the team is celebrating the 25th anniversary of "The Shawshank Redemption" with special guest Bob Gunton, who played the role of the infamous Warden Samuel Norton.

The $60 package is only available by calling 330-253-5151 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday. The "Shawshank Jailbird Special" includes a ticket to the game vs. Binghamton Rumble Ponies at 7:05 p.m., an all-you-can-eat picnic, and a RubberDucks hat. In addition, fans will receive a voucher guaranteeing a Warden Norton bobblehead and access to the exclusive meet-and-greet with Gunton when they will have the opportunity for autographs, photos, and more.

"Normally, we don't unveil our bobbleheads until much closer to the season, but we wanted to give fans a chance to buy something in time for the holidays," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "We are thrilled to have 'Warden Norton' coming and can't wait for fans to see what we have planned for July 20."

That night's game will also include post-game fireworks with a "jailhouse rock" theme and RubberDucks players will wear jerseys that will look like late-1940's style prison uniforms, which fans can win off their backs during the in-game silent auction.

"Shawshank Jailbird Special" One-Day Flash Sale Details - DECEMBER 20 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.):

When: Thursday, Dec. 20 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How to Purchase: The $60 package is ONLY AVAILABLE BY PHONE - 330-253-5151

Includes: 1.) July 20 Game Ticket, 2.) All-You-Can-Eat Picnic, 3.) Guaranteed Warden Norton Bobblehead Voucher, 4.) Pre-Game Meet-and-Greet with Warden Norton (Bob Gunton)

