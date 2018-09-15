RubberDucks See Championship Hopes End

September 15, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





New Hampshire's Cavan Biggio homered, and Jon Berti stroked a two-run single for the second straight game, as the Fisher Cats posted an 8-5 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Akron RubberDucks to claim the 2018 Eastern League championship Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hamp.

Turning Point

The Fisher Cats (3-0) broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning with a pair of unearned runs against Kieran Lovegrove (0-1). With runners at first and second, Bo Bichette smacked a comebacker to Lovegrove, but his throw to third base was muffed by Sam Haggerty, allowing Forrest Wall to score the go-ahead run. Harold Ramirez followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to extend the lead to 4-2. The Cats never relinquished the lead.

Mound Presence

Akron starter Zach Plesac was pulled after allowing a pair of runs in two innings. He allowed one hit and walked two. Six Akron relievers saw action, including Jordan Milbrath, who served up a two-run single to Jon Berti in the fourth, to extend the New Hampshire lead to 6-2. Biggio slugged a solo homer off David Speer in the fifth, and Ramirez ripped an RBI double off Nick Pasquale in the sixth.

Duck Tales

Tyler Krieger lined an opposite-field, two-run double off Cats starter Jordan Romano in the third to tie the game briefly, 2-2. Romanp allowed three runs in 4.1 innings. Lefty Danny Young (1-0) earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings. Andrew Calica had a hit and sacrifice fly. Haggerty added an RBI single in the seventh.

Notebook

The Fisher Cats ran the table in the playoffs, going a perfect 6-0...The Ducks suffered their first sweep in 11 trips to the ELCS...Calica was 9-25 (.360) in the post-season...Ramirez, the regular-season batting champ, was named the post-season MVP...The Ducks committed three errors in the game...Time of game: 3:09...Attendance: 6,541.

On the Pond

A brand new season of RubberDucks baseball will begin in April of 2019 .

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2018

RubberDucks See Championship Hopes End - Akron RubberDucks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.