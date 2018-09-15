RubberDucks See Championship Hopes End

September 15, 2018 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release

New Hampshire's Cavan Biggio homered, and Jon Berti stroked a two-run single for the second straight game, as the Fisher Cats posted an 8-5 win to complete a three-game sweep of the Akron RubberDucks to claim the 2018 Eastern League championship Friday night at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hamp.

Turning Point

The Fisher Cats (3-0) broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning with a pair of unearned runs against Kieran Lovegrove (0-1). With runners at first and second, Bo Bichette smacked a comebacker to Lovegrove, but his throw to third base was muffed by Sam Haggerty, allowing Forrest Wall to score the go-ahead run. Harold Ramirez followed with a sacrifice fly to center field to extend the lead to 4-2. The Cats never relinquished the lead.

Mound Presence

Akron starter Zach Plesac was pulled after allowing a pair of runs in two innings. He allowed one hit and walked two. Six Akron relievers saw action, including Jordan Milbrath, who served up a two-run single to Jon Berti in the fourth, to extend the New Hampshire lead to 6-2. Biggio slugged a solo homer off David Speer in the fifth, and Ramirez ripped an RBI double off Nick Pasquale in the sixth.

Duck Tales

Tyler Krieger lined an opposite-field, two-run double off Cats starter Jordan Romano in the third to tie the game briefly, 2-2. Romanp allowed three runs in 4.1 innings. Lefty Danny Young (1-0) earned the win in relief with two scoreless innings. Andrew Calica had a hit and sacrifice fly. Haggerty added an RBI single in the seventh.

Notebook

The Fisher Cats ran the table in the playoffs, going a perfect 6-0...The Ducks suffered their first sweep in 11 trips to the ELCS...Calica was 9-25 (.360) in the post-season...Ramirez, the regular-season batting champ, was named the post-season MVP...The Ducks committed three errors in the game...Time of game: 3:09...Attendance: 6,541.

On the Pond

A brand new season of RubberDucks baseball will begin in April of 2019 .

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...

Eastern League Stories from September 15, 2018


The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

Other Recent Akron RubberDucks Stories



Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew