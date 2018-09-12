RubberDucks Pushed to the Edge after 4-1 Defeat

New Hampshire's Jon Berti stroked a two-run single, and right-hander Jon Harris struck out seven in his playoff debut, as the Fisher Cats defeated the Akron RubberDucks, 4-1, in Game 2 of the Eastern League Championship Series Wednesday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Turning Point

The Fisher Cats (2-0) scored three times in the third inning off Kyle Dowdy (0-1) to claim a 3-1 lead. The Cats ripped four consecutive singles to start the inning. Gunnar Heidt led off with a hit to right and advanced to third on a single by Forrest Wall. Wall took second on Andrew Calica's throw to third on the play. Berti was next and bounced a single back through the middle, scoring both Heidt and Wall to give the Fisher Cats a 2-1 lead. After a single by Bo Bichette and sacrifice bunt by Harold Ramirez, Cavan Biggio rolled a fielder's choice grounder to first to drive in Berti to extend the lead to 3-1.

Mound Presence

Dowdy, who won Game 1 of the Division Series over Altoona, worked 5.1 innings and struck out eight. The Cats scored an unearned run off Dowdy in the sixth to take a 4-1 lead. Dowdy scattered five hits and walked only two. Harris (1-0) was masterful for the Fisher Cats, twirling 6.1 innings and striking out seven in his first post-season start. He allowed a run in the first, but responded by retiring the next 11 Ducks hitters. Harris won 12 games during the regular season, which ranked second in the EL.

Duck Tales

The Ducks (0-2) scored their only run of the night on a lead-off double by Ernie Clement and a sacrifice fly by Tyler Krieger in the first for a brief, 1-0 lead. Andrew Calica had a pair of singles for one-third of Akron's hit-total (6).

Notebook

The Fisher Cats are a perfect 5-0 in the playoffs and now hold a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five ELCS...New Hampshire blew the game open with a pair of runs on three hits in the eighth off a trio of Akron relievers, who combined to throw three wild pitches in the inning...Akron has been held to just two runs in the ELCS...Nine Akron pitchers combined to strike out 14 Cats hitters...New Hampshire DH and EL batting champ Harold Ramirez was ejected from the game in the seventh following an argument with home plate umpire Jacob Metz... Time of game: 3:03...Attendance: 4,790.

On the Pond

Following a travel day Thursday, the RubberDucks and Fisher Cats will meet in Game 3 of the ELCS on Friday night at 6:35 at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hamp. The game will be broadcast on WARF Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

