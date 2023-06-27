RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander Selected to Leadership Akron's Class 40

June 27, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander has been selected to Leadership Akron's Signature Program Class 40.

Leadership Akron's Signature Program is a 10-month immersive program in which participants go beyond their own spheres to develop a working knowledge of Greater Akron across sectors and learn to appreciate the diverse perspectives of their classmates, resulting in a corps of leaders equipped to advance the community.

"I am humbled and honored to receive this invitation and am eager to be a part of Leadership Akron's Signature Program Class 40," Pfander said. "This program has developed many outstanding leaders in our community, as well as two first-class leaders within the RubberDucks current front office, and I am excited to be among this incredible group and learn from the best in Akron."

RubberDucks Owner and CEO Ken Babby was a member of Leadership Akron's Class 30, and RubberDucks Assistant General Manager and VP of Premium Experience Sam Dankoff was a member of Class 35.

Leadership Akron has inspired, strengthened and empowered leaders to create a greater Akron for over 40 years through unique experiences and partnerships with local leaders. To learn more about Leadership Akron or to see all 40 members of Leadership Akron's Class 40, visit leadershipakron.org.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season at Canal Park runs all summer long through September 17. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 27, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.