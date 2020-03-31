RubberDucks Launch QuAkron Cares Program to Assist with COVID-19 Relief Efforts

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks are proud to introduce the QuAkron Cares Program in coordination with United Way of Summit County and the City of Akron. Fans can support those in need with donation to the Akron-Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund and receive two (2) undated 2020 vouchers.

Included in each $10.00 purchase with the Quakron Cares Program is a $5.00 donation towards the Akron-Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund as well as two (2) undated vouchers. This package is now available at the RubberDucks online team store: https://rubberducks.milbstore.com/products/quakron-cares.

"We know this is a difficult time for many around Northeast Ohio, but we are excited and proud to help those in need with this donation package," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "We are proud to support the hard work of the City of Akron and the Akron-Summit County COVID-19 Emergency Support Fund. We hope these packages will help during this crisis as well as offer a way to celebrate our community when we play baseball again."

While the RubberDucks front office continues to work remotely, staff members are available by phone and email to answer any questions or concerns. The ticket office can be reached at ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

