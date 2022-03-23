RubberDucks Invite You to Join the Champions Club

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks invite you to join the Champions Club, the new premier exclusive premium club of the defending league champions.

For the first time in the 25-year history of Canal Park, there is a new private premium gameday club for fans to enjoy. The Champions Club will be open to just 150 annual memberships. Members will enjoy the closest seats to the game action, with premium services and amenities such as:

All-inclusive premium gameday dining experience featuring a variety of unique culinary options

Complimentary beer and wine available prior to and during RubberDucks games

Unparalleled service and hospitality designed for fans and corporate client entertainment

Climate-controlled atmosphere and state of the art video system with 11 TV's

Private Champions Club Members entrance off Main Street

Members of the Champions Club will get to enjoy the game from the brand-new Diamond Seats. These new premium seats offer the best view of the game from the first five rows behind home plate and first two rows behind the RubberDucks and visiting team dugouts.

"We are excited to invite the greatest fans in baseball to join the ultimate premium experience in professional baseball," RubberDucks General Manger and COO Jim Pfander said. "By adding the Diamond Seats and Champions Club, fans have a brand-new way of experiencing RubberDucks baseball at Canal Park."

Champions Club Memberships are only sold as annual memberships and are available to both individual and corporate customers.

Fans interested in becoming a founding member of the Champions Club can call the Akron RubberDucks at 330-253-5151. Diamond Seat packages for the season are also available by calling the RubberDucks.

Diamond Seats for single games will go on-sale to all fans on Friday, April 8. Fans can purchase Diamond Seats by calling 855-97-QUACK or visiting the RubberDucks box office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. The RubberDucks season is powered by FirstEnergy at Canal Park, with the home opener April 12, 2022, against the Reading Fightin Phils at 7:05 PM. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit akronrubberducks.com/. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram @akronrubberducks.

