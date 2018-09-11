RubberDucks Hit a Wall in 10th of Game One

New Hampshire's Forrest Wall stroked a two-run single in the top of the 10th inning, and Travis Bergen notched his second save of the post-season, as the Fisher Cats slipped by the Akron RubberDucks, 3-1, in 10 innings in Game 1 of the Eastern League Championship Series Tuesday night at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Turning Point

The Fisher Cats (1-0) loaded the bases with one out in the 10th inning on a single and two walks from Jordan Milbrath (0-1). Akron chose to bring in lefty Rob Kaminsky to face Wall, a left-handed batter. After getting ahead in the count, 2-0, Wall slapped a fastball into right field, scoring Andrew Guillotte and Santiago Espinal to give the Cats a 3-1 lead. It was Wall's second hit of the night.

Mound Presence

In a matchup of the two top-scoring teams in the Eastern League, a pitcher's duel broke out in Game 1 of the finals. Akron's Jake Paulson (7.0 IP) and New Hampshire's T.J. Zeuch (6.0) each allowed one run in his respective outing. Paulson scattered three hits, walked none and fanned four, while Zeuch tiptoed around four walks and four hits.

Duck Tales

The Ducks jumped on the board in the first inning on a pair of walks by Zeuch and an RBI single by Nellie Rodriguez. The Cats tied it in the fourth on a run-scoring base hit by Josh Palacios. Akron got a pair of runners on in the eighth inning, but Kirby Snead (1-0) recorded a strikeout to strand both and then pitched a scoreless ninth. Bergen retired the side in order in the 10th, two via strikeout, to notch the save.

Notebook

The Ducks bounced into three double plays...Paulson has worked 14 innings and allowed two runs in the playoffs...The Ducks were 1-7 with runners in scoring position...EL MVP Cavan Biggio was 0-3, with a walk...The Fisher Cats are a perfect 4-0 in the playoffs and now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five ELCS...Time of game: 2:59...Attendance: 3,012.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks and Fisher Cats will meet in Game 2 of the ELCS on Wednesday night at 6:35 at Canal Park. The game will be broadcast on WARF Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

