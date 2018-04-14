RubberDucks Fall in Masterful Pitching Performance

Trenton's Jhalen Jackson belted a solo homer in the second inning, and four Trenton pitchers combined on a two-hitter, as the Thunder blanked the Akron RubberDucks, 1-0, Saturday afternoon at Canal Park in Akron, Ohio.

Turning Point

Jackson led off the Trenton second inning with a homer to left-center field off Ducks starter Sean Brady (0-2). It was Jackson's league-leading fifth of the season.

Mound Presence

Brady lasted four innings and allowed only two hits. His outing was cut short when rain forced a delay at the end of the fourth inning. Once play resumed, Jordan Milbrath (2 IP), Argenis Angulo (1.2 IP) and Luke Eubank (1.1 IP) all chipped in scoreless relief. Eubank struck out Trey Amburgey with the bases loaded in the eighth inning to keep the deficit, 1-0.

Duck Tales

Newcomer Connor Marabell had the only Akron hit- a single in the third inning- until Daniel Salters singled with one out in the ninth. Sam Haggerty and Ka'ai Tom drew back-to-back walks to load the bases, but Trenton closer Jordan Foley struck out Mark Mathias and induced a groundout from Bobby Bradley to end the game.

Notebook

Jose Mesa, Jr. (1-0) picked up the win with two scoreless innings of relief...Dillon Tate started and worked the first four innings without allowing a run for Trenton...The RubberDucks (4-5) have been held to two hits in back-to-back games...Akron hitters have fanned 24 times in the first two games of the series...The rain delay lasted an hour and 40 minutes...Time of game: 2:16...Attendance: 2,946.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks and Thunder will play the series finale on Sunday afternoon at 2:00. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

