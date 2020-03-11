RubberDucks Broadcaster Jim Clark to Call Indians Spring Training Game Saturday March 14

(AKRON, OHIO) - For the second year in a row, Akron RubberDucks play-by-play voice Jim Clark will call Major League Spring Training action, broadcasting the Cleveland Indians' Cactus League game against the Chicago Cubs from Mesa, Arizona, on Saturday, March 14. The game is scheduled for broadcast at 4 p.m. ET on Indians.com, MLB.com and the MLB app. Clark will team up with Indians broadcaster Jim Rosenhaus to call the game.

The 2020 season will mark Clark's 28th with the RubberDucks organization. His first season came in 1990, the club's second in Northeast Ohio after becoming the Canton-Akron Indians. During that time, he called games for dozens of players on their way to the Cleveland Indians, spanning from Bartolo Colon, Jim Thome, Charles Nagy, and Grady Sizemore, to Carlos Santana, Francisco Lindor and Shane Bieber.

"I am happy to once again be given a chance to call an Indians Spring Training game with Jim Rosenhaus. It goes without saying how fortunate I am," said Clark. "Thanks to everyone with the Indians, and of course, Ken Babby and Jim Pfander from the Akron RubberDucks and my broadcaster partner, Marco LaNave. I can't wait to start season 28 next month."

Last year, Clark was inducted into the Greater Akron Baseball Hall of Fame. RubberDucks fans will be able to hear him again on RubberDucks broadcasts beginning in April.

"We're incredibly excited and proud of Jim," said RubberDucks General Manager Jim Pfander. "As radio broadcaster in Akron, Jim has seen plenty of stars come through the minor league ranks, so for him to call for spring training game is truly special. We can't wait to listen to every pitch on March 14 as the Indians take on the Cubs, and we're even more excited to hear Jim on the radio April 17th for the RubberDucks home opener!"

Clark is also the author of book, "Rally 'Round Cleveland - The Story of the 1974 Franchise-Saving Cleveland Indians" - a day-by-day journey of the 1974 Indians' season, one in which they drew more than one million fans for the first time since 1959 and were only 4.5 games out of first place on Sept. 4. The 1974 season was highlighted by Hall of Famer Gaylord Perry's 15-game winning streak, pitcher Dick Bosman's no-hitter, the acquisition of Hall of Famer Frank Robinson in September, and of course, the infamous 10-Cent Beer Night.

The Akron RubberDucks are the Double-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians. The 2020 season, powered by FirstEnergy, will open Thursday, April 9, 2020, with the 24th home opener at Canal Park on Friday, April 17. Fans can purchase tickets by calling 330-253-5151 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, or visit www.akronrubberducks.com. For more information about the team, please call 330-253-5151, visit the website at akronrubberducks.com, Facebook page facebook.com/AkronRubberDucks, or on Twitter at @AkronRubberDuck, and Instagram at @akronrubberducks.

