RubberDucks Annual Six-Hour Suite Heart Special Returns Thursday February 10

(AKRON, OHIO) - Its February in Akron, snow is on the ground, love is in the air and the fan-favorite Akron RubberDucks "Six-hour Suite Heart Special" returns Thursday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.!

During the "Suite Heart Special," individuals and groups qualify for a complimentary suite - based on availability - on the National Interstate Insurance Suite Level during April games of the 2022 season by making a new ticket purchase of $600 or more. All participating accounts are also entered into the grand-prize drawing for a complimentary rental of the exclusive Owner's Suite.

This special is ONLY on Thursday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Purchases can be made by calling the Akron RubberDucks at (330) 253-5151. Packages will be sold based on availability.

Complimentary suites can accommodate up to 20 people and the Owner's Suite can accommodate up to 40 people.

There is a limit of one complimentary suite per account. Suite food and beverage is an optional purchase, though not required at the time of entry, and will not be provided by the Akron RubberDucks. Existing accounts with deposit money received are eligible if the additional payments are not toward an existing five-year season-ticket contract. Current five-year season ticket contracts are not eligible for the complimentary suites.

